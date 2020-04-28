What one parade 100 years ago in Philadelphia can tell us about the current pandemic

Over 100 years ago, the city of Philadelphia was warned public gatherings were a bad idea. Some sort of flu was afoot. Despite cries from medical experts to put public safety first, the city pressed on with its largest parade to date.

Hundreds of thousands of people attended.

Just days later over 2,000 people were dead.

Then it happened all over again in November of that same year. A second wave.

One archivist in Philadelphia shares the story with WGN News. He doesn’t want history to repeat itself.

The date was September 28, 1918. Residents there were supporting the troops during wartime with a public celebration.

Over 200,000 people attended the now infamous Liberty Loan parade.

Dr. Lee Arnold, the library director and COO at the historical society of Pennsylvania said the crowds were bigger than anything anyone expected.

“It was massive. Twenty times more people showed up than the city anticipated,” he said. “One of the papers says they were ‘packed like sardines in a can.’ They ended the day led by John Phillip Souza himself. This was a really big deal.”

Crowds were 15-20 people deep along the two-mile route and the city of Philadelphia met its quota at the Liberty Loan Parade by selling over $600 million in bonds.

“Up to that point, it was the largest parade in Philadelphia history,” Arnold said.

At the same time, over 600 sailors from the shipyard and nearly 50 civilians were already hospitalized with an illness.

“Things went south very fast,” Arnold said. “It was some sort of flu, influenza or what they called ‘The Grip.’”

The grip was actually the 1918 Spanish Flu.

“There was a small wave already in the springtime, but that seemed to be mostly on military bases,” Arnold said. “It came back again when troops started to a come home. We now know it was a second wave.”

Just days later, by October 1, Arnold said the hospitals were full

“Every bed in all of Philadelphia in all of 31 hospitals were occupied,” he said. “By October 3, health CMSR shut down city of Philadelphia. By October 5, two days after they shut down the city, 2,600 deaths (were reported.)

By October 12, just two weeks after the parade there were 4,500 deaths and 45,000 people infected.

“It’s horrible. The morgue is overloaded, there are literally bodies in the streets. People asked to bury their own dead,” Arnold said. “With all of this pure horror, what do people do on Nov. 11? They all come out to celebrate Armistice Day.”

It was the end of the war. By the spring of 1919, Philadelphia death tolls rose to 17,000.

“No other city reported the number of deaths that Philadelphia did,” Arnold said. “Unfortunately we got the prize for having the worst impact in the U.S.”

Back then, like now there was no vaccine and no treatment for the silent killer that swept the globe. The death toll for the 1918 Spanish Flu worldwide is estimated to be near 50 million.

As the United States prepares to move forward during a pandemic, Arnold said he is sharing Philadelphia’s century old story to serve as a cautionary tale.

“I just think people need to remember,” he said.

In 1918, both St. Louis and Milwaukee cancelled their Liberty Loan Parades.

Milwaukee had the least number of deaths in the U.S. St Louis had half the number Philadelphia did.