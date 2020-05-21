WGN-TV presents ‘WGN News Special Report: The COVID-19 Divide’

CHICAGO, May 20, 2020 — WGN News anchors Micah Materre and Lourdes Duarte will host “WGN News Special Report: The COVID-19 Divide” live on Thursday, May 21 from 7-8p CT on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV News app. The special takes a closer look at the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 in Chicago’s communities of color, and how differences in access to preventative care, information and existing biases are among the factors.

“With the huge imbalance in COVID-19 cases, we wanted to further examine the background and the impact this is having in Chicago,” commented WGN News Director Dominick Stasi. “This pandemic is putting a spotlight on the disparities in our communities. We wanted to call attention to it and try to search for solutions.”

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News app. In-depth local weather is available on all newscasts and the WGN-TV Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Nexstar Media Group’s classic TV network Antenna TV. WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s Court TV network affiliate and WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. WGN-TV is a Nexstar Media Group station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com