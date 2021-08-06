‘We’ve made kids the bogeyman’: Orland Park mayor pushes back against mask mandate in schools

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Orland Park’s mayor is accusing Governor Pritzker of abuse of power after he recently implemented a mask mandate for Illinois students.

On Friday afternoon, the Orland Park board voted unanimously to ask Illinois’ General Assembly to convene to address COVID-19. Earlier this week, Gov. Pritzker issued a new mandate requiring everyone inside schools to mask up, whether they’re vaccinated or not.

“We’ve made kids the bogeyman,” said Mayor Keith Pekau said. “Nowhere else have we had one.”

The issue of masks in schools has once again ignited a heated debate.

“My child is 14, she is terrified, what about her mental health?” said Orland Park resident Shannon Olson.

The Orland Park District 135 school board will meet on Monday.

“Our attorney as well as our insurance carrier has heavily advised we meet the governor’s order,” District 135 Vice President Dave Shalabi said.

The school board will be voting on the back to school reopening plan Monday as the first day of school is just weeks away.