Westlake Hospital to transform into alternate care facility for COVID-19 patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELROSE PARK, Ill. — The shuttered Westlake Hospital will be converted into a treatment center for COVID-19 patients.

Construction crews started to arrive Monday morning to begin to transform the hospital into an alternate care facility.

The hospital closed last year because of a legal battle, but it will reopen again in the next few weeks.

The state received funding from FEMA to maximize the capacity for patients who get sick with the virus.

The Army Corps of Engineers did a preliminary walk through of the facility on Sunday. They said the goal is to open an additional 300 to 350 beds here in about three-weeks time.

Westlake is beneficial because the building is already equipped with gas lines for oxygen and negative pressure rooms.

This hospital will not be open for other medical treatment, it will solely be open for overflow capacity.

The Army Corps of Engineers has also been preparing McCormick Place for an additional 3,000 beds. However, those beds will be for people with acute symtoms. Westlake will provide more intensive treatment.

Related Content Construction begins Monday to reopen Westlake Hospital for pandemic fight Video