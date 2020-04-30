West Side party shut down by cops was in home owned by CFD commander: report

CHICAGO — The packed house party on the city’s West Side that was streamed on Facebook was in a townhome belonging to a Chicago Fire Department commander, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The commander said she was at work and did not know her son was hosting a party.

Her son has since apologized and said he didn’t understand the importance of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chicago police said Monday that officers responded to the party in the Galewood neighborhood in the 2000 block of North Narragansett just after midnight Sunday.

“The responding officers dispersed approximately 50 individuals from the residence, and closed the event without further incident, citations or arrests,” a spokesperson said.

After a review — and after the video of the party attracted the attention of Mayor Lori Lightfoot — CPD said the owner of the home where the party took place was cited for disorderly conduct Monday.

“Every single person there that put themselves at risk, puts the next person, and the next person they come into contact with at risk,” Lightfoot said Monday. “That’s why, for me, that scene is so distressing.”

According to the CPD, city officials are also going to follow up with the homeowners and attendees to try and mitigate any health risks the party may have caused.