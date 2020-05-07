West Side hospital that was given rapid COVID-19 test machine says they can’t use it

CHICAGO — A hospital on Chicago’s West Side was gifted a rapid COVID-19 test machine, but for more than a month now, the machine has sat unused.

Not every hospital has the rapid testing machine, so St. Anthony Hospital staff felt fortunate to receive one. However, so far, they’ve been unable to even use it.

Dr. Romeen Lavani, the chief medical officer at the hospital, said it’s a waste for it to just be sitting there.

An organization called MedGlobal donated a machine to St. Anthony more than a month ago.

“Our reaction was: This is great because we would go from a ten day turnaround time to 15 minutes,” Lavani said.

However, the hospital is unable to use the Abbott Lab machine because they don’t have the supplies to give the tests.

“The reagents and the software for the machine is proprietary and it can only come from one area,” Lavani said.

At the time, the hospital was told other locations had a greater need.

“They had to send those reagents at the time to the hotspots all over the country, at the time it was New York, and understandably so, at the time New York was really in bad shape,” Lavani said.

But as time goes on, he said they continue to wait for testing supplies.

“Since then I don’t think we’ve had other reasons, it’s always been: you’re on some kind of a list, but it’s not your turn yet, you know I paraphrase, but that’s what I’ve been told,” he said.

Lavani said St. Anthony is in the center of a hotspot now. While less than 20 percent of the tests given in Illinois come back positive, Lavani said the number of positive tests are much higher at the west side hospital.

“St. Anthony, ours is 50 percent and at one point a couple of weeks ago it went up as high as 55 percent,” he said.



WGN reached out to Abbott Labs but did not hear back.

However, on their website, the company said they plan to increase testing capability to two million tests a month by June.

