West Side hospital says ICU overrun with COVID-19 patients, nurses lost to state facility

CHICAGO — A West Side hospital said Monday their intensive care unit is being overrun with coronavirus patients while they’re also facing a decline in nursing staff due to recruiting from state-run facilities.

St. Anthony Hospital in North Lawndale has been hit particularly hard by the spread of COVID-19. Doctors say at least half of 300 people who came in seeking treatment tested positive, compared to a statewide average of 16 percent. Of those who were treated for the disease at the hospital, 20 have died.

According to Dr. Takhsh, St. Anthony Hospital is currently treating 50 patients with COVI-19, a big burden considering there are only 15 Intensive Care Unit beds. On average, he said their ICU has been at 140 percent capacity.

“Our patients are walking in very sick,” Takhsh said. “There are frequent times during the week we have to house ventilated patients in the ER or the surge capacity we’ve developed to care for these patients.”

On top of that, Takhsh says they are in desperate need of nurses.

“It must have been six to eight weeks ago when we started hearing our nurses and physicians were being recruited with twice or three times the money to go to McCormick place,” Takhsh said.

The state’s facility at McCormick Place has been scaled down from 3,000 beds to 1,000 due to a decline in cases, and only seen a handful of non-critical patients.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said there’s “no doubt” hospitals are busy, but said systemwide there are 20 to 25 percent of beds available, meaning patients could be transferred if needed.

“There are daily conversations both through CDPH members of my team talking on a regular basis with hospital CEO’s, and there have been transfers between hospitals when the need has risen,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday. “There should never be a reason at this time for a hospital to get overrun.”

Additionally, Lightfoot said there are “controls” in place to keep efforts at McCormick Place from negatively impacting area hospitals.

While Takhsh confirms the city did step in to stop the recruitment, he said it was around two to three weeks after his nurses left; so the damage was already done.

In addition, St. Anthony reports another 15 nurses are out after testing positive for COVID-19 themselves or out of fear they may pass the virus on to a vulnerable family member.

“We want to take care of these patients it’s very frustrating perhaps this pool of nurses could have been redistributed or redeployed in a more systematic way,” Takhsh said.

The hospital is putting the plea out to nurses, saying they need help if anyone is interested. They are currently accepting applications on their website.