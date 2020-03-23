Website offers free help for Chicago’s first responders, ‘essential’ workers to find childcare

CHICAGO — A partnership between the City of Chicago and a local company aims to offer free help to all those in need of childcare as they do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Sittercity, which calls itself the “first online resource for in-home care,” is offering a free Premium membership to all those working in “essential services” for three months, through a partnership with the City.

In a statement, Sittercity and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said their partnership is aimed at helping nurses, doctors, cafeteria workers, firefighters and others deemed “essential” to keeping Chicago running as they struggle to take care of their own families.

“During this unprecedented challenge to our city, we need everyone stepping up and doing their part,” Mayor Lightfoot said in a statement. “I applaud Sittercity for doing just that by providing a gateway to the critical childcare needed by our fellow Chicagoans working on the front-lines.”

The online service allows parents to search for and interview available babysitters offering their services, and even conduct a background check.

They are also calling on retired childcare workers and anyone interested in helping those workers to offer babysitting services for free through the website.