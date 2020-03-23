We talk to Reuters Reporter, Pamela Barbaglia on the COVID-19 in Italy

Senators are continuing to negotiate on a massive economic stimulus package, hoping a deal will soon come together after efforts to reach consensus were dealt a major blow over the weekend, even as coronavirus struck one of their own.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ramped up the pressure on Senate Democrats late Sunday night when he scheduled another procedural vote on the coronavirus stimulus bill for 9:45 a.m. Monday -- minutes after the stock market opens — but it was blocked by Democrats who don't want to be forced to take the vote.