‘We need help:’ Nurses call for more protective equipment

CHICAGO -- As the number of confirmed cases rises so does the need for proper safety gear. And the state said Illinois just doesn’t have enough of it.

Illinois is in desperate need of more masks and more ventilators to fight COVID-19.

National Nurses United held a press conference at Stroger Hospital in Chicago Monday and said they are being put in harm’s way with no protection.

Earlier in the day, Governor JB Pritzker said he’s doing what he can to get healthcare workers on the front lines the personal protective equipment they need.

Pritzker anyone with unused supplies to donate them to the state by emailing ppe.donations@illinois.gov.

Illinois is also relying on local manufacturers to increase production. The state says on March 6 it first began requesting help from the federal government. But weeks have gone by and the state has only received:

10% of the N95 masks it asked for

10% of the surgical masks it asked for

4% of the gloves it asked for

And none of the 4,000 respirators it requested.

Nurses on the front lines are begging for the proper gear.

“We don’t have enough protective equipment. We need help,” Pediatric RN Mildred Austin said. “I make a sacrifice to come to work and I can’t even protect myself properly.”

The Department of Health and Human Services said states are receiving a pro-rata share of supplies based on population as of the 2010 census. They are trying to be fair.

Pritzker said 3.5 million masks are on their way to Illinois right now.