Waukegan parents call for return to remote learning amid COVID spike

WAUKEGAN, Ill. – Parents are demanding Waukegan schools return to remote learning to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Parents are primarily concerned about elementary school students who can’t get vaccinated. This past week four cases of COVID-19 were reported. It’s why parents rallied outside Glenwood Elementary School, urging district leaders to transition back to virtual learning.

“This is COVID-19. We had one mutation and now we’re on another,” said rallygoer Julie Contreras with United Giving Hope.

Protesters said it is paramount that they have a choice, as it pertains to their children, with Covid cases on the rise. The request comes after two fourth-graders tested positive for the virus last week. One woman said the school notified her because her granddaughter sat next to one of the sickened students. But others revealed they found out on social media, which they say is concerning.

READ MORE: ‘Huge number’ of unvaccinated Delta workers got vaccine after $200 surcharge announcement, official says

“Our superintendent and our administration say they’re just following the law. The law is broken,” Contreras said. “There should be a choice of hybrid classrooms for these children so that they can be safe if that’s what the families choose to do.”

Parents say they have plans to meet with the superintendent of the Waukegan school district this week.