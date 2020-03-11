What you need to know about COVID-19 today | March 11

Watch Live at 2:30 pm CT: WGN health reporter Dina Bair and Ben Bradley put the latest headlines about COVID-19 in perspective with the latest statistics and expert advice
Important Updates and Local Headlines
- Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday an additional 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.
- A total of 25 COVID-19 cases have been found in Illinois. The latest state totals are all available online
- The World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic
Things you can do
- Experts say: if you’re feeling sick, stay home
- A group of volunteers are seeking donations of hand sanitizer and other health products to deliver for free free to seniors in need
- Health officials are warning against visiting nursing home residents, since the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are the most at-risk for COVID-19
Your Questions — answered
- Can disinfecting products like wipes help? There are no conclusive tests yet, but experts expect they should be effective. However, it’s mainly spread from person to person
- Should I get tested? Officials say ask your doctor first, or you can call a local hotline including for Illinois: 1-800-889-3931, and Chicago: (312) 746-7425 (SICK)
- Should I travel? There are no travel bans within the United States, but the state department has issued travel advisories for some areas abroad. Find the latest here
Chicagoland closures and cancellations
- Ahead of Election Day, 25 polling places have been moved in Chicago because they were inside senior centers or nursing homes
- Official St. Patrick’s Day parades and festivities have been postponed in Chicago
- Conferences hosted by American College of Cardiology, Ace Hardware, Oracle and the International Housewares Show have all been canceled