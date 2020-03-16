Trump: Americans should home-school kids; avoid travel, gatherings of 10+ and restaurants for 15 days

Watch Live Above: President Donald Trump and the coronavirus task force announce new guidelines for fighting the spread of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced new federal guidelines advising Americans to avoid public places for the next 15 days in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Over the next 15 days, Trump said all Americans are advised to educate kids from home when possible, avoid discretionary travel, avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more, and avoid eating and drinking in public places like bars, restaurants and food courts.

“If everyone makes this change or these critical changes and sacrifices now, we will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus,” Trump said. “With several weeks of focused action we can turn the corner and turn it quickly.”

When it comes to schools, the White House says governors should close schools “in communities that are near areas of community transmission,” according to a handout provided to media at the White House.

In Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzker has already closed all schools through March 29.

In recommending people avoid travel, the White House also advises against discretionary shopping trips and social visits.

Even further, the guidelines say states “with evidence of community transmission” should close places where groups of people congregate, including bars, restaurants, gyms and other venues. Illinois is one such state.

This weekend, Gov. Pritzker ordered bars and restaurants to close to the public and only offer drive-through and takeout orders through March 30.

Some guidelines reiterate previous advice, like practicing good hygiene and regularly washing hands. Additionally, they recommend people not visit nursing homes, and that the elderly and those with other health conditions should stay home and away from other people.

“If you are sick, no matter who you are, please stay home. If someone in your household is diagnosed with this virus, the entire household should quarantine your house to prevent spread of the virus,” task force member Dr. Deborah Birx said.

Both Trump and Birx mentioned that young people may not experience symptoms of the virus as severely as older people, but should still exercise precautions.

This comes just a day after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that no gatherings with 50 people or more take place for the next eight weeks on Sunday.

Ahead of an update from the coronavirus task force Sunday, President Donald Trump called on Americans to cease hoarding groceries and other supplies. One of the nation’s most senior public health officials also called on the nation to act with more urgency to safeguard their health as the coronavirus outbreak continued to spread across the United States.

“I think Americans should be prepared that they are going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House task force on combating the spread of coronavirus.