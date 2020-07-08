Illinois expanding mobile COVID-19 testing across the state

WATCH ABOVE: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker speaks during a visit to a mobile COVID-19 testing facility in South Chicago Wednesday

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker announced the expansion of mobile COVID-19 testing sites across Illinois during a visit to one such site in South Chicago Wednesday.

According to a release, 12 mobile sites will bring free drive-through and walk-up testing to areas hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, including nursing homes and homeless shelters.

The initial sites are located in Chicago, Rock Island, Cicero, Brighton Park, Springfield and East St. Louis.

Students and staff at the University of Illinois can also tested for the coronavirus with a saliva sample instead of an uncomfortable nasal swab at campuses in Chicago and Springfield.

While schools are resuming summer sports activities under the state’s Phase 4 guidelines for reopening, programs in the Lake Zurich school district were shut down Tuesday after several athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Lake County health officials say they’ve seen a surge in infection rates for those 30 and under over the last two weeks.

The United States saw over 60,000 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University, making it another record-breaking day. Florida was among the top five states reporting the most new infections.

Earlier Wednesday, Pritzker remotely before the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security on Examining the National Response to the Worsening Coronavirus Pandemic.

During his testimony, Pritzker called on President Donald Trump to implement a national mask mandate to slow the spread of coronavirus.