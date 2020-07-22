WATCH LIVE: Governor Pritzker gives update on coronavirus in Illinois, latest mitigation measures

WATCH LIVE ABOVE: Governor JB Pritzker and health officials are scheduled to give an update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and the latest state measures Tuesday at 12 p.m.

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker is expected to give an update on the spread of the novel coronavirus in Illinois and the latest mitigation measures put in place by the state Wednesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 163,703 cases of COVID-19 and 7,324 related deaths in the state, while 95 percent of cases are believed to have recovered. The statewide positivity rate from July 14-20 was 3.1 percent, near the level where it has been for about a month. Hospitalizations remain at a relatively low level statewide as well.

However, some areas are seeing an increase in infection rates. The “Metro East” region in southwest Illinois outside St. Louis has seen an increase in test positivity rates for seven over the past 10 days, hitting the “warning” level outlined in the state’s updated “Restore Illinois” plan.

Pritzker said previously that if a region both hit those positivity limits and either saw an increase in hospitalizations or three days above a positivity rate of 8 percent, the state would put additional mitigation measures in place. This could include suspending indoor bar service or placing additional limits on gatherings and room capacities.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and health officials reimposed some coronavirus restrictions on Monday, including banning indoor seating for bars and reducing capacity for restaurants and gyms, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases, especially among young people.

According to the City, nearly 30 percent of new cases from June 15 to July 15 confirmed in the city came from people between 18 and 29 years old.

Chicago also added Kansas to its emergency travel order Tuesday. The order directs travelers entering or returning from 18 states that are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases to self-quarantine. Health officials said Wisconsin is also “very close” to being added to the list.