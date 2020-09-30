WATCH LIVE: Governor Pritzker gives COVID-19 update ahead of new restrictions in northwest Illinois

WATCH LIVE ABOVE: Governor JB Pritzker is expected to give an update on COVID-19 in Illinois at 12 p.m. Wednesday

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker is expected to speak Wednesday afternoon after health officials announced additional COVID-19 mitigation measures would be put in place in northwest Illinois.

After rising for several days, the 7-day coronavirus positivity rate in the “North Region” of the Restore Illinois plan hit the state’s limit of 8 percent on Monday and rose to 8.3 percent Tuesday.

With the rate set to remain above the 8 percent limit for a third consecutive day, health officials announced Tuesday afternoon that new restrictions would be put in place starting October 3 in the region including Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties.

The new restrictions include a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants, capacity limits of 25 people or 25 percent capacity, and requirements for casinos, bars and restaurants to close at 11 p.m.

The governor will be speaking via video chat Wednesday, as he is currently self-isolating after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

