WATCH LIVE: Chicago announces online portal for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

WATCH LIVE ABOVE: CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady is expected to announce a new COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduler at 1 p.m. Tuesday

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials announced the City will be launching an online platform to make it easier for residents to make an appointment with the City to receive a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

The Chicago Department of Health said it will be partnering with Zocdoc to build a free appointment scheduler for residents to receive vaccine doses once they become available. City-run vaccination sites have mostly been serving healthcare workers since they first opened, but will increasingly be used to vaccinate residents as well in the future.

“Although the supply of vaccines is currently very limited, appointments will be added on an ongoing basis as more vaccines are allocated to providers,” the CDPH said in a release.

Appointments made with a local healthcare provider or pharmacy will not be included in the portal, as they will still need to be made directly with them.

CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady is expected to hold a press conference around 1 p.m. Tuesday, along with Zocdoc’s Richard Fine and CDPH Medical Director Geraldine Luna, to announce the new portal.