Catholic school teachers voice concerns about returning to in-person learning

CHICAGO — Members of Arch Teachers for Safe Return voiced their concerns Thursday about a return to in-person instruction.

The teachers said the Archdiocese made the announcement without gathering “sincere input” from teachers. Meanwhile, many Catholic students in the suburbs are starting school this week and shared their experience.

Since they are not unionized, dozens of teachers reached out to the non-profit group Arise Chicago, which is a workers rights organization to relay their worries.

Teachers and organizers held a press conference Thursday evening to voice their concerns. They said while the CDC recommends desks be spaced six feet apart, in many schools desks are only three feet apart. They are also concerned about rising COVID-19 cases and feel bringing kids back to the classroom will put teachers and students in danger.

The speakers said they know of three teachers who have quit their jobs over having to go back.

“Teachers are terrified and hurting and angry,” CJ Hawking, Arise Chicago member, said. “One teacher said it is unsafe unreasonable and irresponsible reckless to open schools when remote learning is viable.”

The teachers said they have two demands they would like met by noon on Tuesday, Aug. 25: to go fully remote, and for teachers to be part of the planning process moving forward. They say they do not have a contingency plan if the Archdiocese doesn’t respond they way they want.

Some students in Catholic schools have already started classes. It was back to school Thursday for Jennifer Kattas’ sons —Brayden, 9, and Colton, 7. The boys attend St. Thomas the Apostle School in Crystal Lake.

“When they enter the building, they do take a temperature check and there are arrows flowing so everyone goes one way,” Kattas said. “Their seats and tables are all socially distant their school supplies they don’t share anything their own books.”

The Catholic school is running half day in-person instruction. The kids leave at 11:30 a.m. to eat lunch at home.

Many private schools in Illinois are offering in-building instruction during the pandemic as a large number of public schools choose to go fully remote.

On Wednesday, in Park Ridge, Mary Seat of Wisdom School announced a delay to its opening until after Labor Day, after the principal tested positive for the virus. Students were supposed to start Aug. 25.

That administrator is said to be doing well and not in the hospital and doesn’t’ believe she was infected at school. Five staff members are quarantining at home out of precaution.

Although it’s Day 1, Katta said she feels comfortable sending her kids back.

“We can’t keep them home forever,” she said. “Just for them to have a schedule again go and be normal with their friends I thought it was huge.”

The Archdiocese said their guidelines meet the strict Illinois Department of Public Health requirements and were developed with input from teachers and medical experts.

They also said they cannot accommodate all teachers’ requests to work remotely, because a majority of families opted for in person instruction, which the archdiocese said, so far, is being met with “enthusiasm by parents, students and teachers.”

The Archdiocese released the following statement:

The Archdiocese of Chicago created a reopening plan for its schools that places the health and safety of our students, teacher and employees above all else. It meets the strict Illinois Department of Public Health requirements and was developed with input from all of our stakeholders, including teachers as well as public health authorities and medical experts. As the school year progresses, we will continue to follow the guidance of authorities, monitor compliance with the plan and make adjustments accordingly. The Office of Catholic Schools employs more than 5,000 in administrative, teaching and staff positions. They have worked together to respond to this extraordinary challenge and continue our education mission. The opening of more than 70 schools this week has been greeted with enthusiasm by our families, students and teachers. The mixture of in-person and on-line learning they offer differs from school to school and responds to parent choice. If families choose remote learning, they are accommodated. Our Office of Catholic School has repeatedly directed employees with concerns to speak with their principals or send their concerns to the Archdiocese for response. We have diligently responded to principal and employee concerns brought to our attention. However, we cannot accommodate all requests. Given the preference of a majority of families for in-person learning, remote teaching opportunities are limited. To the extent possible, teachers who choose to work remotely are accommodated either at their original school or by applying to another school with remote teaching opportunities.