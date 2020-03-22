Walmart opens suburban COVID-19 testing sites for healthcare workers, first responders

JOLIET, Ill. — Two federal COVID-19 testing sites have opened for healthcare workers and first responders at Walmart’s in Joliet and Northlake.

The drive-thru testing sites opened at 10 a.m. and are located in the stores’ parking lots.

These sites are not open to the general public and officials will only test first responders and healthcare workers who have potentially been exposed to COVID-19.

Patients will need to stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and sample collection. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not able to service those who walk up.

Each site can administer a maximum of 150 tests per day and will only service those who fit the criteria to be tested.

“As Walmart always does in times of crisis, we believe we can play a role in helping our local communities,” said Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of corporate affairs at Walmart. “These initial sites are a result of the public-private partnership announced at the White House on March 13, and will help us better understand the operational, public health and safety considerations associated with federal, state and local efforts to expand access to mobile testing.”

The sites will be open from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. daily.