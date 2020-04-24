Walmart, Nextdoor announce program for neighbors to help each other during coronavirus pandemic

Walmart and the website Nextdoor announced a new way for neighbors to help each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” program builds on Nextdoor’s recently launched “Groups” feature which allows members to organize around a shared interest or project.

Members of Nextdoor can request or offer assistance to someone in their community by shopping at their local Walmart.

Members can coordinate pickup and delivery of groceries, medications and other essential items.

The service was made available nationwide on Friday.

Those who want to participate can visit Nextdoor’s website or download their app that is available on iOS and Android phones.