Walk-in COVID-19 vaccines begin at 6 Cook County locations

RIVER GROVE, Ill. — For those still looking for a COVID-19 vaccine, waiting on the phone and refreshing your web browser is no longer necessary if you’re in Cook County.

Walk-in appointments are now optional at Tinley Park, Matteson, River Grove, South Holland, Des Plaines and Forest Park. Certain locations will offer both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Cook County’s largest vaccination site at the United Center already accepts walk-ins.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to make a return to sites soon as well, with the potential for the Tinley Park Convention Center to start using the vaccine soon.

Close to 24 percent of Illinois residents have completed their vaccinations, with almost 41 percent having at least one shot of a vaccine.

Walk-in appointments are available at the following locations:

Tinley Park Convention Center – 18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, IL 60477

Former Target store – 4647 Promenade Way, Matteson, IL 60443

Triton College – 2000 5th Avenue, River Grove, IL 60171

South Suburban College – 15800 State Street, South Holland, IL 60473

Former Kmart store – 1155 East Oakton Street, Des Plaines, IL 60018

Former HOBO store – 7600 West Roosevelt Road, Forest Park, IL 60130