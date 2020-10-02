Vice President Mike Pence tests negative for COVID-19

(KRON) — Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19.
VP Press Secretary statement:
“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE.
