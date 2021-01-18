Volunteers deliver PPE to 2,000 Chicago seniors in honor of MLK Day

CHICAGO — A caravan of volunteers are traveling across the city delivering PPE to senior citizens on this day of service.

“My Block, My Hood, My City” is behind the event honoring Martin Luther King Jr. The group put out a call for volunteer’s last week, and 500 people answered.

The volunteers picked up personal protective equipment (PPE) kits Monday morning, steps from the Martin Luther King bridge on the city’s Far South Side. Those kits will then be delivered to 2,000 Chicago seniors.

Others decided to participate because they have this holiday off for the first time, and after a rough 2020, they felt compelled to help.

Americans began observing Martin Luther King Day in 1986. In 1994, Congress designated the third Monday of January as a day of service.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown also showed up to the event to help out and thank volunteers.