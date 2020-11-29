Virginia couple holds wedding ceremony outside living facility for grandmother to see

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia couple found a safe way for an important loved one to watch them tie the knot despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Virginia Whitlock and her husband-to-be Harvey Sydnor held a wedding ceremony outside her grandmother’s living facility earlier this month.

As a result of COVID-19, grandma couldn’t watch them get married for the first time, so they brought the ceremony to her front door.

The heartwarming incident unfolded in Richmond, VA earlier this month outside the Winsor Senior Center.

A camera captured the scene as the grandmother watched the ceremony organized by the facility’s staff members from behind a windowed door.

Watch the full video below: