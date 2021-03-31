Vice President Kamala Harris making first official Chicago trip on Tuesday

FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to questions after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

CHICAGO — Vice President Kamala Harris will make her first visit to Chicago on Tuesday since being sworn-in.

She will be focusing on vaccine equity during her trip, according to the White House. Harris will return to Washington D.C. following her time in Chicago. Specific events surrounding the vice president’s visit are unknown at this time.

As April begins Thursday, the city warned that Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Park may close to spectators as COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases, particularly among younger adults, continue to tick upward. Both the Cubs and the White Sox will be allowed to admit as much as 25% percent capacity.

On Wednesday, officials announced 2,592 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths.

