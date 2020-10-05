Veteran CPS teacher dies from COVID-19

CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union says Chicago Public Schools ignored attempts to bargain about safety conditions over the weekend.

On Friday, an independent arbitrator ruled the district violated its contracted by making employees, such a clerks, work in schools that may not have been safe.

The arbitrator gave both sides two days to agree on how to move forward.

The ruling came just one day after a first grade teacher at Funston Elementary died from COVID-19.

Olga Quiroga died Saturday morning after a three-week battle with the virus. She was a bilingual teacher, marking 30 years working at CPS.

CPS says one person made direct contact with her at Funston, and was quarantined.

Support will be available starting Monday for any students who need it.