Vaccines to be mandated for city workers as Pfizer’s vaccine gets fully approved by FDA

CHICAGO — City workers are going to be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced just hours after the FDA fully approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement has already proved divisive, with some city employees already stating their opposition to the coming mandate.

The city of Chicago returned to an indoor mask mandate on Friday, August 20, with all of Cook County following on Monday.

On Monday, the Fraternal Order of Police said they are not ready for a vaccine mandate, stating their “100 percent opposition” to mandatory vaccinations.

“We will fight any attempt by the city to force the issue on several points,” a statement by the FOP said.

Mayor Lightfoot iterates that the mandate ensures the safety for all involved, particularly for members of the public who interact with city workers on a daily basis.

Lightfoot has not stated when the coming mandate will go into effect. The FOP is slated to meet with city leaders later Tuesday to discuss the vaccine mandate.