Vaccine eligibility expansion for Illinoisans 16 and older begins Monday

CHICAGO – Starting Monday in Illinois, anyone 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as Phase 2 in the state’s recovery begins.

Governor Pritzker Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced the expansion on March 18 during a coronavirus press conference. Gov. Pritzker and Dr. Ezike revealed all Illinois residents 16+, including those living outside of Chicago, would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning April 12.

“We need to cross that finish line all together and it’s only a few steps away,” Dr. Ezike said.

The shots will be available at 11 state-run mass vaccination sites in the suburbs and area pharmacies. State officials say they are prepared for the floodgates to open.

“We’ll be delivering a quarter of a million doses next week in Cook County and the collar counties alone,” Pritzker pledged.

Chicago leaders say its residents are welcome to sign up for appointments at suburban sites.

People 16 and up won’t be eligible to receive the vaccine in the city of Chicago until Monday, April 19. Additionally, city-run sites, including the United Center, will vaccinate only those 18 and older.

Next Tuesday, April 20, the United Center will make a vaccine switch as well.

The mass vaccination site will begin to offer the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine to city residents 18 and up.

All vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.