Vaccine clinic ‘deeply disappointed’ in city’s decision to rescind doses

CHICAGO – The top doctor for one of the city’s coronavirus vaccine providers is speaking out after the city abruptly terminated its contract over allegations of impropriety.

Innovative Express Care had its $5 million contract to vaccinate Chicago Public Schools rescinded Tuesday. Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady explained why the city stopped supplying COVID-19 vaccines to Innovative Express Care during a press conference Wednesday.

“We saw ongoing irregularities in Innovative reporting and requesting and allocation of vaccine supply,” she said. “Two issues: first they were using doses that had been used for CPS project and second they had been misrepresenting their second dose needs, then using those vaccines instead as first doses.”

Innovative Express Care president and founder Rahul Khare responded to those allegations, saying the issue stems from a communication breakdown.

“Effective vaccine distribution should be modeled, not penalized,” he said.

Khare adds that the company complied with national efforts to get the first shot into as many arms as possible. He also claims the city health department never stated the clinic was supposed to store part of its weekly allotment for the second shots.

“CDPH officials never made it clear to us as a provider that we should be storing vaccines in a refrigerator for people awaiting second doses,” he said. “This makes no sense to us.”

City officials, however, are making it clear that vaccines need to be administered to high-priority groups first.

“This cannot be tolerated when vaccine supply is so tight,” Dr. Arwady said.

Some CPS teachers who had their second dose appointments canceled through Innovative Express Care will be set up with a new provider, beginning Thursday.

The Chicago Public Schools district says it remains committed to offering the first doses of the vaccine to all employees by the end of the month. Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said the latest disruption reflects poorly of the district’s reopening plans, however.

The development of misallocated doses comes after Block Club Chicago exposed a scandal in which Loretto Hospital executives allegedly dolled out does of the vaccine, meant for West Side neighborhoods, instead to clouted and connected people downtown.

“Obviously we need to be good stewards of this precious resource,” Dr. Arwady said.

Read Khare’s full statement below: