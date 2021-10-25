Vaccine boosters now being offered by Chicago Department of Public Health

CHICAGO — Starting Monday Chicago officials will be offering COVID-19 booster shots following endorsement from the CDC.

The Chicago Department of Public Health will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The vaccine booster shots will be offered at pop-up clinics, events and through the Protect Chicago At Home — the city’s in-home vaccination program.

In addition, hundreds of pharmacies and healthcare providers throughout the city are also offering vaccine booster doses.

The following groups who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series are eligible to receive a third booster dose of any vaccine at least six months after completing their initial vaccine series.

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

People 18 and older who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible to receive a booster dose of any vaccine at least two months after their initial vaccine.CDC panel backs expanded booster rollout, mixing of COVID vaccines

The FDA and CDC have authorized people to receive a booster dose of a vaccine different from the one they originally received.

For a list of mobile and pop-up vaccination events, check the online calendar here.