BATAVIA, Ill. — Kane County will soon open two COVID-19 mass vaccination sites in Batavia and Carpentersville.

The largest site will open next month at a former Sam’s Club at 501 N. Randall Rd. in Batavia. The other site will be at an empty Big Lots store at 200 S. Western Ave. in Carpentersville.

Officials chose the sites because of their proximity and access to a relatively large and unvaccinated minority population.

Both sites will operate six days a week.