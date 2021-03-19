Vaccination eligibility expands to include more essential workers in Illinois

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Illinois health officials announced Friday an expansion to vaccination eligibility.

Starting Monday, March 22, additional essential workers will be included in the 1B grouping. Higher education staff, government workers, and media are included.

Starting Monday, March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible.

“This comes as the state reaches 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations each day with weekly shipments of vaccine projected to surpass one million doses in April,” the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a statement.

On April 12, vaccination eligibility will be open to any Illinois resident over the age of 16.