WASHINGTON, D.C. — United States Senator Tammy Duckworth was diagnosed with COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release from the senator’s office.

“At the guidance of the attending physician, I will be working in isolation through the end of this week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 today to keep my family, colleagues and staff as safe as possible,” Duckworth said in the release. “My symptoms remain mild, and I am thankful that I’m fully vaccinated and double boosted.”

The former National Guard Lieutenant Colonel went on to say her case could be much worse and reiterated the importance of getting vaccinated and staying up to date on getting booster shots.