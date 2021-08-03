US District Court for Northern District of IL to require vaccinations for employees

CHICAGO — The U.S. District Court and U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois will require vaccinations for employees, Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer said Tuesday.

Employees who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear masks at all times in the workplace, required to be tested twice a week for the virus and will be prohibited from work-related travel.

“COVID-19 vaccinations are the very best available line of defense against this virus. Many of us work directly with the public, and all of us have a responsibility not only to one another, but also to the members of our community who come before us,” Pallmeyer said.

All employees must attest to their vaccination status by August 16, 2021.