US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone

Lonnie Youngblood, right, plays saxophone while waiting for friends and family to gather for the interment of Bishop Carl Williams, Jr. in Union, N.J., Thursday, May 21, 2020. Carl Williams, Jr. was the emeritus pastor of the Institutional International Ministries, a congregation started by his father Carl Williams, Sr. The congregation and Williams Jr. are more widely known for their gospel group, the Institutional Radio Choir. Williams Jr. was a featured singer singer in, directed and managed the choir for over 30 years and took a star turn on Broadway when he was cast in the musical “The Gospel at Colonus”. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has surpassed a jarring milestone in the coronavirus pandemic: 100,000 deaths.

That number is the best estimate and most assuredly an undercount. But it represents the stark reality that more Americans have died from the virus than from the Vietnam and Korea wars combined.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the virus has infected more than 5.6 million people worldwide and killed over 350,000. The U.S. has the most infections and deaths by far.

Early on, President Donald Trump downplayed the severity of the coronavirus and predicted the country wouldn’t reach this death toll.