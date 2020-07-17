Uptown gym remains radio silent to members during pandemic

CHICAGO – As many Chicago gyms have reopened with 25% capacity, one in Uptown has remained radio silent to its members during the pandemic.

It’s been four months since Uptown Fitness went dark.

Like so many gyms, it shut down at the start of the governor’s stay-at-home order in March. The doors were locked, but the website stayed up. All signs pointed to Uptown Fitness reopening at home point in the future.

As it turns out, that hasn’t happening as the gym has continued to charge its members.

“We haven’t heard anything from the owners of the gym,” member Paul Mierzwa said. “A lot of people have been comments, emails, calls. Nobody has been able to get a hold of them.”

A search online showed the business was up for sale with a $250,000 mark down. That online listing has since been taken down.

The Better Business Bureau said the gym has outstanding complaints it hasn’t addressed. Regardless, some members continue get an automatic monthly charge. The BBB said it’s tricky because just about every gym handles fees differently.

“I don’t even mind paying 40 bucks a month,” said Mierzwa. “But the fact they didn’t let us know what was happening that was frustrating.”

WGN was finally able to get a hold of the owner. He’s been in the fitness industry for decade and didn’t give up any information on what’s going on.

He did ask us if we wanted to buy the gym. As the gym remains closed, some members are filing complaints with the attorney general.