CHICAGO — The updated COVID-19 booster vaccines are expected to arrived in Illinois on Tuesday.

The vaccines are produced by Pfizer and Moderna and target the new subvariants of the Omicron strain. Illinois is receiving 580,000 doses, with 150,000 going to Chicago.

The CDC rushed distribution after the vaccines received federal emergency use approval. Adults 18 and older can get the Moderna booster, while anyone 12 and up can get Pfizer.

Officials said you should only get the new dose if it’s been more than two months since your last Covid shot.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join Commissioner Allison Arwady and other city leaders to provide an update on the vaccine at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

