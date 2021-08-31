Vermont is now the only state not listed on Chicago’s Covid travel advisory

Vermont is now the only state not included on Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory, city health officials announced Tuesday.

Previously, the advisory included 43 states and two territories. On Tuesday, officials said Vermont is the only state that has not surpassed the mark of 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents.

COVID-19 Travel Advisory Update: We are updating our Advisory to align with the CDC guidance for UNVACCINATED people (See thread below): pic.twitter.com/o0PRZnbXGV — ChiPublicHealth (@ChiPublicHealth) August 31, 2021

The advisory states any unvaccinated individuals traveling from these states and territories are advised to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival.

Vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine or receive a negative test.