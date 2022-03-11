Unvaccinated first responders face possible suspension due to vaccine mandate

CHICAGO — Chicago firefighters and police officers who remain unvaccinated face a possible suspension beginning Sunday for not adhering to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Chicago fire captain Rob Tebbens has been with CFD for 28 years. Tebbens said there are security risks with the city’s portal and he has refused to report his vaccination status.

Of those who have reported their vaccination status, more than 300 firefighters and nearly 2,800 police officers are unvaccinated.

The original deadline was December 31, but that was pushed back due to legal challenges over the mandate.

Eventually, an arbitrator sided with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, saying union members must comply with the mandate. The deadline for first shots is set for Sunday.

A dozen aldermen sent Lightfoot a letter Friday, demanding a change to the policy to allow for “fair and transparent exemptions.”