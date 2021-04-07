University of Notre Dame requiring students to be COVID-19 vaccinated for fall semester

The Main Building on the campus of Notre Dame University on July, 13, 2017, in South Bend, Indiana. – The University of Notre Dame, one of the oldest and most prestigious US centers of higher learning, will cover murals depicting Christopher Columbus out of concern that the art works depict a skewed history of colonial America. Painted on the walls of the Catholic institution’s main building — a grand structure with a golden dome built in 1879 — the 12 murals display various moments in the life and exploration of Columbus. (Photo by Nova SAFO / AFP) (Photo credit should read NOVA SAFO/AFP/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame announced Wednesday that all students returning to campus for the fall 2021 semester will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

On Thursday, the university will open a clinic for students to meet the vaccine requirement. It will be located at the Compton Family Ice Arena and will administer first doses from April 8 to 15, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Second doses will be administered from April 29 to May 6.

“The safety of the University and local communities is always our highest priority,” Father Jenkins said. “Requiring students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 is a new and important addition to our health policies, one that we believe will enhance public health at Notre Dame and in our community, while also contributing to our ability to return to a more vibrant campus environment.”

Notre Dame currently requires enrolled students to be immunized for hepatitis B, meningitis, measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus and chicken pox, and last fall required all students to receive the flu vaccine, again with medical and religious exemptions.