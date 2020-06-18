University of Illinois to resume in-person learning in the fall at all 3 campuses

The University of Illinois announced its plans Thursday for resuming classes on campuses in the fall. The corornavirus pandemic force the school system to cancel in-person learning in March.

For the universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield a mix of in-person and online classes will be put into place, assuming the state has entered Phase 4 of reopening.

In addition, school officials said “adjusted course and classroom schedules, cutting-edge testing and monitoring, limits on residence hall occupancy and large gatherings, requirements for masks and physical distancing, and frequent, thorough cleaning” will also be involved.

A letter was sent to students, faculty and staff Thursday that details the requirements and restrictions.

Among them, residence hall occupancy will be limited to two students per room and no outside visitors will allowed in the residence halls.

The school also said training will be required for all students and employees to ensure compliance with physical distancing and other COVID-related safety measures.

