University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign makes changes to Spring Semester schedule

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign announced Tuesday it will delay the start of the 2021 spring semester and will “forego” Spring Break.

In a statement posted on the its website, the university announce it will begin spring semester one week later than originally scheduled on Monday January 25, 2021 and “forego spring break.”

According to the website, though classes will start later, the university is still requiring that students planning to attend classes in person return early for COVID-19 on-campus testing.

Three additional break days have been added to the schedule on Feb. 17, March 24 and April 13.

“The measures are intended to facilitate the continued blend of in-person and remote instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

Information on COVID-19 student testing schedule and protocol is available on U of I’s website.