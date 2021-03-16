University of Illinois announces expansion of in-person learning at all 3 campuses for fall

URBANA, Ill. — The University of Illinois System announced Tuesday that it is planning to expand in-person learning for the fall semester.

In a press release, university President Tim Killeen said they plan to restore in-person learning for the majority of classes at the Urbana, Chicago and Springfield campuses. He said the approach will be based on the result of testing and the increase in vaccinations. Special hybrid and online provisions will be made for large lecture classes.

“Barring a marked change in the pandemic’s current trajectory, we intend to welcome students back to a more traditional, more personal campus experience next fall,” Killeen said.

Earlier this month, the University of Illinois system received emergency use authorization from the FDA to expand the use of covidSHIELD, the saliva-based COVID-19 test that has been used at U of I campuses, utilizing widespread testing and rapid results.

The test is 96% accurate, doesn’t have false positives and doesn’t require an uncomfortable, invasive nose swab. Instead it uses salvia to test for the presence of COVID-19 and the results are available within 24 hours, sometimes less.