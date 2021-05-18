University of Chicago requires students get COVID-19 vaccine for fall quarter

CHICAGO — The University of Chicago will require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming academic year.

The college announced its decision Tuesday, saying that the “requirement will strengthen the university’s ability to protect the health and safety of our campus and neighboring communities.”

The statement read, in part, “At this time, the University of Chicago will require all students to get vaccinated at the first opportunity, whether through the University of Chicago Medicine’s vaccine clinic or other providers. All vaccines approved by the FDA or WHO will be considered suitable to fulfill the university’s requirement. Proof of vaccination through medical records (or vaccine certification card) will be required.”

Exemptions apply for religious or medical reasons as required by law, the university added.

University of Chicago follows Northwestern University, DePaul University, Columbia College Chicago and Loyola University in requiring students be vaccinated for in-person instruction come fall.

Click here to read the university’s full statement.

LATEST WGN HEADLINES: