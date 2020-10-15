University of Chicago moves classes online due to recent cluster of COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO — The University of Chicago announced Wednesday that the Hyde Park campus and downtown Booth School of Business will be closed for the next two weeks due to a recent cluster of COVID-19 cases.

Students at the university say most students take the health rules seriously.

“We keep our masks on whenever we’re on university property at all times,” junior Sarah Bang said.

University officials said within the last week, a large group of MBA students gathered off-campus without masks, leading to several of them testing positive for COVID-19. More than 100 students are in quarantine.

Other students are upset by the actions of their peers that have determined the university’s latest move.

“Business school students are here to learn leadership to some extent. For them to be socializing and breaking the rules like this really sets a bad example for us and jeopardizes our health and the health of the Chicago community,” law student Daniel Simon said.

The university closed the two campus locations as a precaution to prevent any further spread among the campus community.

One MBA student, who asked not to share his name, said he believes an outbreak was inevitable.

“We want to make friends, we want to build a network and so we still meet each other in person, so I do think it was bound to happen. I think it’s unfortunate that it’s being labeled as these students were kind of partying,” the student said.

The university encouraged students in an email to be more careful, saying that the continuation of on-campus activities is entirely dependent on students following health requirements.