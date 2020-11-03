University of Chicago begins recruiting for phase 3 COVID-19 investigational clinical trial

Healthcare professional in protective gloves & workwear holding & organising a tray of COVID-19 vaccine vials. The professional is carrying out researches on COVID-19 vaccine in laboratory.

CHICAGO — The University of Chicago Medical Center will serve as a testing site for Janssen Pharmaceutical’s Phase 3 clinical research study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Janssen’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The randomized, double-blind placebo controlled clinical trial is designed to evaluate the vaccine’s safety and efficacy in a single dose. The trial aims for approximately 60,000 adults 18 years or older, with significant representation of those over the age of 60.

University of Chicago will enroll up to 2,000 adults from within the Chicago community to participate in the nationwide trial.

Trial leader Habibul Ahsan, the Director of the Institute for Precision and Population Health at UChicago Medicine said that individuals from all walks of life will be needed in the study.

“This includes healthy adults, but also individuals with comorbidities, all genders, older adults, and people of all races. We want to be sure that the community our hospital serves is well represented in this trial,” Ahsan said.

Janssen has developed a website where those interested in volunteering for the study can register for participation. Following registration, research centers will evaluate volunteers’ information and potentially request physical exams before the volunteer is included.

Janssen’s vaccine candidate uses the company’s AdVac technology, which was used to develop vaccine candidates for HIV, RSV and Zika.