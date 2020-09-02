United plans to furlough 16,000 workers, fewer than expected

A United Airlines Boeing 777 aircraft waits to take off at Beijing airport on July 25, 2018. – Beijing hailed “positive steps” as major US airlines and Hong Kong’s flag carrier moved to comply on July 25 with its demand to list Taiwan as part of China, sparking anger on the island. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP) (Photo credit should read GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

Chicago-based United Airlines said Wednesday it plans to furlough 16,370 employees in October, down from an earlier target of 36,000 after thousands of workers took early retirement, buyouts, or long-term leaves of absence with the industry facing a slow recovery from the pandemic.

Airline officials said the final number could come down further before Oct. 1, when a prohibition on furloughs ends. They said the furloughs would be postponed if Washington approves another $25 billion to help passenger airlines cover payroll costs.

Flight attendants will bear the brunt of the cuts, with 6,920 getting furlough notices. About 2,850 pilots, 2,010 maintenance workers and 1,400 management and support staff would also lose their jobs.

United flight attendant Jackson Scott is among the lucky ones. He has a second job, but his main job is his first love and he’s hoping Congress will ride in on a white horse and save the day.

“We kind of knew it was coming for those six months, so for me I prepared, I got my things in order,” Scott said. “A lot of us are still crossing our fingers that the government comes back and extends our payroll protection so that we can keep our jobs for another six months.”

United got $5 billion from the CARES Act in April while pledging not to lay anyone off until October 1. With that deadline approaching and no new revenue, United says it will have to furlough about 20 percent of its frontline workers if Congress doesn’t step in again.

United’s disclosure comes after American Airlines said it expects to furlough or lay off 19,000 workers starting in October, and Delta has warned nearly 2,000 pilots that they could be furloughed.

Airlines don’t need all their workers because air travel has plunged during the pandemic. Even with a modest recovery since April, U.S. air travel is down about 70% from a year ago, costing the airlines billions in revenue.

The airlines have cut schedules — United’s schedule this month is only 37% of its schedule in September 2019 — slashed expenses and borrowed billions to survive the pandemic.

Josh Earnest, a United senior vice president, said the Chicago-based airline doesn’t expect travel to return to normal until a vaccine for COVID-19 is widely available, and that the recovery is likely to be uneven. The airline expects to recall furloughed workers piecemeal, he indicated.

“We don’t have to snap everybody back at the same time,” he told reporters. “We can basically build our workforce as we need it and as our schedule grows and as demand recovers.”

The head of United Master Executive Council, which represents airline employees, says the layoffs laid out by United Wednesday don’t tell the entire story.

MEC President Ken Diaz said before the pandemic hit, United had over 25,000 flight attendants. As of October 1, between voluntary retirement, voluntary furloughs, shared schedules and the new round of layoffs, there will be about 15,000 less.

Diaz also said there are going to be devastating consequences if Congress doesn’t step up to pass another round of aid for the airline industry.

“We have to keep this industry running because without this industry it’s going to affect mail delivery, it’s going to affect cargo delivery, it’s going to affect medical supplies being delivered and small communities are going to be devastated with the impact this is going to have on the loss of service to them,” Diaz said.

The level of cuts is 55% lower than the number of layoff warnings that United sent to employees in July. The reduction was possible because 7,400 employees took buyouts or early retirement, and up to 20,000 more accepted reduced work schedules or took voluntary leaves lasting up to 13 months.

Most union employees in the airline industry whose jobs are cut have rehiring rights — management and administrative staff generally do not. United began the year with 96,000 employees, 84% of whom were represented by unions.

Airlines that accepted federal aid to cover payrolls have been barred from furloughing or laying off workers since March. United took $5 billion in payroll cash and loans. United and other airlines and their unions are lobbying Congress and the White House for another round of payroll support that would run through next March.