United Center welcomes back Bulls fans for first time in over a year

CHICAGO — Fans return to the United Center Thursday night for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chicago Bulls are welcoming back fans back to the arena, capping attendance at 25% capacity with the promise of more access later this month.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says the United Center along with theaters, museums, amusement parks and other venues — will expand to 60% capacity next Friday.

Bulls and Blackhawk fans in particular eager to return to the Madhouse on Madison. The Blackhawks following suit May 9 against the Dallas North Stars.

There are new safety protocols in place that you need to know about if you’re coming to the game.

BEFORE COMING TO THE ARENA

• Pre-Arrival Health Screening: New for the 2021 Season, the Blackhawks and Bulls are

partnering with Health Pass by CLEAR to help fans enter the United Center and confirm

their COVID-19 health screening requirements before the game. Within the app, all fans

will be required to complete the quick health questionnaire within the 12-hour window

leading up to every tipoff or puck drop.

• Mobile Ticketing: All tickets for both teams will be distributed as mobile tickets to aid in

the contactless entry process. No paper tickets will be distributed.

• No Bag Policy: To minimize touchpoints, bags will not be allowed in the arena this

season regardless of their size, with limited exceptions to be made for medical bags or

diaper bags.

AT THE UNITED CENTER

• Mandatory Mask Policy: All guests entering the United Center over the age of two are

required to wear a face mask that completely covers their nose and mouth. Permitted

masks must be worn at all times while inside the arena except when actively eating or

drinking.

• Distanced Seating Locations: Ticketed fans will be seated in pods of two or four

individuals, spaced six feet apart to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.

•Streamlined Path of Travel: The arena will be split into dedicated entrances and exit

points based on ticket location. Guests will also have suggested parking options to assist

with streamlined entrance and exit considerations. Upon entry, fans must go directly to

their seating level where they can access concourse amenities including concessions,

retail locations and restrooms dedicated to their area only.

• Cashless Transactions & Reduced Contact Concessions: The United Center will be

cashless for the remainder of the 2020-21 season to support contactless payment for

food and beverage or retail purchases. Social distancing measures such as physically

distant queues, designated dining areas and the suspension of beer vending in the

arena bowl will also help reduce contact during the food and beverage experience.