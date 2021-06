CHICAGO — The mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Chicago’s United Center is wrapping up its operation Thursday.

Since being set-up by FEMA in March, the site has averaged 6,000 shots per day. More than 300,000 Chicagoans were vaccinated in total.

The process of getting people vaccinated continues, but shifts to a smaller scale.

The site will be open Thursday for drive-up service. No appointment is necessary.

For more information about where to get a vaccine, visit wgntv.com/vaccine.