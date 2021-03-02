United Center to open more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments starting Thursday

CHICAGO — COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the United Center will open Thursday to all Illinois seniors.

Beginning Thursday at 8:30 a.m., seniors, age 65 and over, can schedule their first vaccine appointment at the United Center vaccine site.

Following this exclusive appointment period for seniors, all Illinoisans eligible under the state’s Phase 1B+ will be able to schedule appointments starting on Sunday, March 7 at 4 p.m.



The United Center site will have the capacity to administer 6,000 doses per day. More than 100,000 appointments over the next three days will be available when registration opens.

Related Content United Center to serve as mass vaccination site

The vaccine will be offered at no cost, and insurance is not required. Documentation regarding immigration status is also not required.



Illinois residents have two options for making appointments: online and through a call center.

We're providing over 110,000 vaccine appointments at the @UnitedCenter over the next few weeks for residents 65+. Starting Thursday, March 4 at 8:30 AM, those eligible can book an appointment at https://t.co/g7azo8kJFy or by calling our multilingual call center at 312-746-4835. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) March 2, 2021

To register online, visit Zocdoc.com/vaccine.

To register by phone, call (312) 746-4835 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Given the anticipated high demand for appointments, residents who can use the web site should book their appointments online.

The site will operate seven days a week for eight weeks under the federal government’s vaccination pilot program.

Uber is providing 20,000 $40 ride credits to eligible residents. After a Chicago resident books an appointment via Zocdoc, they will receive an appointment confirmation email which will also ask if they need transportation to their visit. If so, they’ll receive ride credits from Uber which will work only for rides to and from the United Center.